Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOK opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.82. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Evoke Pharma by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36,418 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Evoke Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Evoke Pharma by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evoke Pharma by 22.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 35,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

