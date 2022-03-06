Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cumulus Media from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.67.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56. Cumulus Media has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.20. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cumulus Media will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMLS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at $136,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 15.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 22,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 15.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cumulus Media (Get Rating)

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.