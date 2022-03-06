Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Shares in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,884 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 110,985.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Ebix by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ebix by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ebix stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $763.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Ebix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio is 12.77%.

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

