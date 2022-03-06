Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 13,123 Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,665,000 after buying an additional 1,182,631 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,652,000 after buying an additional 108,761 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,758,000 after buying an additional 127,264 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 89,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 67,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average is $26.02. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $33.89.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

