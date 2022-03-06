Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NYSE:OCG)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NYSE:OCG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 79,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Separately, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oriental Culture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCG opened at $4.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.52. Oriental Culture Holding LTD has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $17.00.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD, through its subsidiaries, operates an online platform to facilitate e-commerce of artwork trading in China. The company facilitates trading by individual and institutional customers of various collectibles, artworks, and commodities on its online platforms. It also provides online and offline integrated marketing, storage, and technical maintenance services, as well as industry solutions and related software products and system development services.

