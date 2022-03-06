Marshall Wace LLP Invests $331,000 in Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 27,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,030,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 51,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,688,000 after acquiring an additional 60,886 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 444,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 73,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 49,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 32,074 shares during the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OYST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oyster Point Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of OYST opened at $8.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $228.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 12.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.64. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $23.18.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.22). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. will post -5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

