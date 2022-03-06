436 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 125.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in ASML during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $892.00.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $594.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $692.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $768.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $501.11 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

