Marshall Wace LLP Sells 50,417 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,417 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,747,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 681,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Altria Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,464,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,810,000 after purchasing an additional 29,221 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Altria Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,527,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,612,000 after purchasing an additional 206,748 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,017,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,586,000 after purchasing an additional 145,378 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Altria Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,847,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,156,000 after purchasing an additional 510,091 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO stock opened at $53.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $53.83. The company has a market capitalization of $97.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average is $48.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

