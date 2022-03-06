Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,784,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,240,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,453 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.8% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,781,000 after purchasing an additional 256,216 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 57.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,469,000 after purchasing an additional 424,732 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 829,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,247,000 after purchasing an additional 35,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 743,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,584,000 after acquiring an additional 43,541 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

ASND has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.64.

ASND stock opened at $104.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.68. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $178.71. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.73.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.11 EPS for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile (Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.