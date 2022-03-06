Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,238 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 5.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 108.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 50,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 26,332 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,395,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,797,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 343.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 41,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 65.6% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 72,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 28,698 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Resources Connection news, COO Timothy L. Brackney sold 3,232 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $56,753.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kate W. Duchene sold 10,683 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $176,696.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RGP shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of RGP stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.08. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $20.16. The company has a market capitalization of $554.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. Resources Connection had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Resources Connection’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.60%.

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

