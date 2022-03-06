Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,103 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Universal by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Universal by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 913,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,146,000 after purchasing an additional 61,196 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Universal by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 29,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 14,204 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Universal by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 538,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in Universal by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Universal stock opened at $57.32 on Friday. Universal Co. has a 52 week low of $46.24 and a 52 week high of $60.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.79%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

