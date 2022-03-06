GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in GDS by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,646,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,833,000 after purchasing an additional 291,901 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in GDS by 243.7% in the 3rd quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,761,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,728 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in GDS by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,286,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,980,000 after buying an additional 345,840 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in GDS by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,252,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,879,000 after buying an additional 382,005 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GDS by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,518,000 after buying an additional 379,163 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GDS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $41.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $34.95 and a 1 year high of $94.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.34 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.85.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

