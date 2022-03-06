Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,074 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 24.3% during the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 121,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after acquiring an additional 23,651 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 186.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 616,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,947,000 after acquiring an additional 401,745 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 31.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 59,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 77.5% during the third quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,245,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 33.3% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuance Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

In related news, EVP Robert Dahdah sold 64,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $3,537,328.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 100,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $5,486,336.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 991,163 shares of company stock valued at $54,455,275 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NUAN stock opened at $55.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of -174.97 and a beta of 1.11. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $56.00.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.