MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 470 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

ELS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $77.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.85 and its 200 day moving average is $82.00. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $88.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

