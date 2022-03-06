Millennium Management LLC Has $5.97 Million Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 968.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,387 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $5,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 15.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 23.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 126.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 18,134 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 420.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 29,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Barclays raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $116.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.26 and a 200-day moving average of $98.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $116.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.46.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 51.22%.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

