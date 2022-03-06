MML Investors Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schneider National by 410.7% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schneider National by 2,321.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Schneider National by 8,681.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Schneider National by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. 26.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schneider National alerts:

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $408,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,360. 34.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNDR shares. Susquehanna raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schneider National has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.03.

SNDR opened at $26.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average of $24.86. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Schneider National had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Schneider National’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 12.28%.

Schneider National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.