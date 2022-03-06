The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Position Trimmed by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165,902 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HHC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 22.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 49.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,607,000 after buying an additional 62,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Howard Hughes stock opened at $91.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.76. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52 week low of $81.99 and a 52 week high of $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.60). Howard Hughes had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 2.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes Profile (Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.