Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 48,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,657,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $836,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AIRC opened at $53.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.99. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $55.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIRC. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

