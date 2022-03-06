Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNMR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,254,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Danimer Scientific by 3,186.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,987 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Danimer Scientific by 199.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,315,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,962,000 after acquiring an additional 875,763 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Danimer Scientific by 69.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,555,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,419,000 after acquiring an additional 635,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danimer Scientific by 232.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 811,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,257,000 after acquiring an additional 567,354 shares during the last quarter. 48.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $88,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DNMR opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DNMR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danimer Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

