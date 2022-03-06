HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) will announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HighPeak Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. HighPeak Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 880%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HighPeak Energy.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on HighPeak Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.

NASDAQ:HPK opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16. HighPeak Energy has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $22.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the second quarter worth $2,307,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the second quarter worth $107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in HighPeak Energy by 3,398.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HighPeak Energy by 92.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 43,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

