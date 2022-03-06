-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) will report ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.32). Pacific Biosciences of California posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.96). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pacific Biosciences of California.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 41.32% and a negative net margin of 138.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

PACB has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $37,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $590,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,664 shares of company stock worth $945,255 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,569,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,007,000 after purchasing an additional 436,273 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 17,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,469,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,633 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.34. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 20.32 and a quick ratio of 19.99. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $37.42.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.