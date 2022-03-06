Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $55.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Strategic Education’s fourth-quarter 2021 earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Despite top-line growth on a year-over-year basis, adjusted earnings declined due to the lower contribution from the U.S. Higher Education segment. The segment’s revenues fell 14.9% year over year due to lower fourth-quarter enrollments and revenues per student. In 2021, earnings fell 27.8% and the operating margin dropped 570 basis points. Yet, the company remains focused on investing in opportunities within its diversified portfolio for 2022. Although the company is focused on reversing Strayer University’s enrollment declines and is returning to a positive track, we wait for better visibility. Shares of Strategic Education have declined significantly in the past year.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $58.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Strategic Education has a twelve month low of $48.01 and a twelve month high of $94.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.49.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Strategic Education’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.34%.

In other news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,120,405.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $320,534.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 12,100.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 138.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

