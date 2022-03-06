Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $132.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.58.

NASDAQ TER opened at $111.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.96 and a 200-day moving average of $133.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $102.51 and a 52-week high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.93%.

In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $1,861,528.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total transaction of $263,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,618,482. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

