Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on STX. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Summit Redstone upgraded shares of Seagate Technology to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a hold rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.45.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $103.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $70.53 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.98.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $189,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,036,755 shares of company stock valued at $219,959,796. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

