Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,592 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,895 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 34,538 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,949,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 851,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,746,000 after purchasing an additional 73,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

In other news, Director William K. Aulet sold 7,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $136,720.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,956 shares of company stock valued at $140,075. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MITK stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.75. The stock has a market cap of $621.94 million, a PE ratio of 66.86 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.81. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $23.29.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.42%. Mitek Systems’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MITK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mitek Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

About Mitek Systems (Get Rating)

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.