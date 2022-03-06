Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $464,000 Holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,508 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 18,817 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 111,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insteel Industries stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day moving average of $39.30. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $736.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.26. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 29.04%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.88%.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

