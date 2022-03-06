Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 169,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,425 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 49,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 24,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FSMB opened at $20.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.78. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $21.03.

