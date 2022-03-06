Royal Bank of Canada Sells 458 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDYG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after buying an additional 10,124 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 85,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 14,826 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000.
MDYG opened at $72.31 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.93 and a 1 year high of $84.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.89.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
