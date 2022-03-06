Royal Bank of Canada Sells 458 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDYG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after buying an additional 10,124 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 85,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 14,826 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

MDYG opened at $72.31 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.93 and a 1 year high of $84.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.89.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.