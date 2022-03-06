Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.93.

NYSE:BBY opened at $106.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Best Buy will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,332 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,324 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 34.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

