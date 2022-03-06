Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) to “Hold”

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tufin Software Technologies Ltd develops security software. It provides a security policy management platform which brings automation and analytics to security and network operations. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. “

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TUFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NYSE TUFN opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.68. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $335.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.65.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.16% and a negative return on equity of 58.19%. The business had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TUFN. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.