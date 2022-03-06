Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.49. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $6.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.63% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a publicly traded investment fund that provides private technology and cleantech companies with development funding and working capital, primarily in the form of equity investments. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources.

