TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TACT opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $78.31 million, a P/E ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.96. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $17.18.

In other TransAct Technologies news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc purchased 7,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $66,006.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in TransAct Technologies by 238.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $448,000. 58.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

