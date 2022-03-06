VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VIZIO Holding Corp. is driving the future of televisions through its integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful SmartCast operating system. It also offers a portfolio of sound bars which deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. The company’s platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers. VIZIO Holding Corp. is headquartered in Orange County, California. “

Get VIZIO alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on VIZIO from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.09.

Shares of VZIO stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. VIZIO has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.24.

In other VIZIO news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $90,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $760,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 323,861 shares of company stock valued at $5,877,300.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 752.4% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,876,000 after purchasing an additional 950,690 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the third quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter valued at about $1,671,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter valued at about $1,541,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 19.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,013,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,520,000 after purchasing an additional 167,068 shares during the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VIZIO (Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VIZIO (VZIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.