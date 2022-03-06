Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of TCFC opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Community Financial has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $41.00.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Community Financial had a net margin of 32.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. On average, analysts predict that Community Financial will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In related news, Director James F. Dimisa sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $44,372.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 108.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 13.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Financial during the second quarter worth $253,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Financial during the second quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 9,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

