StockNews.com Upgrades Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) to “Hold”

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $37.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 535,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,760,000 after buying an additional 41,495 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,827,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 57.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,018,000 after purchasing an additional 332,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 10.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

