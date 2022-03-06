Short Interest in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Decreases By 28.0%

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the January 31st total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $679.57 million, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.40. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $20.94.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.28. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

SWIR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the second quarter worth $46,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 65.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

