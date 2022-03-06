Jocyanne C. Bourdeau Sells 8,424 Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 8,424 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.88, for a total value of C$832,977.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,441 shares in the company, valued at C$636,895.74.

Jocyanne C. Bourdeau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 14,783 shares of Loblaw Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.85, for a total value of C$1,549,999.03.

Shares of TSE L opened at C$106.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$35.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 52-week low of C$63.80 and a 52-week high of C$106.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$99.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$95.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 25.69%.

L has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra cut Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$107.30.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

