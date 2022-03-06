SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,610,000 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the January 31st total of 4,290,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of SLM opened at $17.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.28. SLM has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 57.49%. The company had revenue of $367.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SLM will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other SLM news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 15,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $296,566.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in SLM in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

