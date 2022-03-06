The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Carolyn M. Tastad Sells 3,730 Shares

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $572,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $155.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.55 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after buying an additional 1,785,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,250,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,444,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,497,000 after purchasing an additional 972,826 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,831,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,502,000 after purchasing an additional 331,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,710,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,850,000 after purchasing an additional 293,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.