Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 19,612 Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating) by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,612 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 2,684.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 270.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the third quarter worth $441,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GXC opened at $92.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.10. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 1 year low of $92.05 and a 1 year high of $139.61.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

