First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000.

Shares of FMHI stock opened at $53.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.64. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $57.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th.

