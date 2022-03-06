Morgan Stanley Sells 132,638 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,638 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $18,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 28,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,110,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,553,000 after acquiring an additional 555,694 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 926,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,339,000 after acquiring an additional 458,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS CALF opened at $40.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average of $42.94.

