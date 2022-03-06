Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,964 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter worth $31,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Covetrus in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Covetrus in the second quarter valued at $227,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Covetrus in the third quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Covetrus in the third quarter valued at $191,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Covetrus in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVET stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. Covetrus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.08 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

