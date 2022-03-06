Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 323,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 125,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Viasat were worth $17,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSAT. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 22.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the second quarter valued at $194,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the third quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VSAT. Raymond James cut their price objective on Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Viasat in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $45.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.04 and a beta of 1.15. Viasat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $68.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.27.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

