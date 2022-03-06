Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 323,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 125,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Viasat were worth $17,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSAT. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 22.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the second quarter valued at $194,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the third quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VSAT. Raymond James cut their price objective on Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Viasat in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.
About Viasat (Get Rating)
ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viasat (VSAT)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.