Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,192 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $17,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 32,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 37,344 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AOR stock opened at $53.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.21 and a 200-day moving average of $56.16. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

