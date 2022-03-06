Morgan Stanley Has $17.92 Million Stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,009,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 348,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $17,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MX. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $130,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Young-Joon Kim bought 5,460 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $94,840.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnachip Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of MX stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $785.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

