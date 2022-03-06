Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,051 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 158.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,402 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 111.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,248,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,012,000 after purchasing an additional 656,730 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 148.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,372,000 after purchasing an additional 357,664 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 12.7% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,464,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,155,000 after purchasing an additional 277,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 4,603.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 279,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 273,453 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDMO stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.16 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.65. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 22.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 6,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $206,713.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 20,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $571,663.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,070 over the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

