Credit Suisse Group Cuts Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Price Target to $25.00

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Turing from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Turing from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Turing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.58.

NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. Turing has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $34.43.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.61 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Turing will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWKS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Turing by 210.2% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,804,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,790 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Turing in the third quarter valued at about $25,057,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Turing in the fourth quarter valued at about $614,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Turing in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turing in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

