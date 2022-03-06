Credit Suisse Group Cuts Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Price Target to $25.00

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Turing from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Turing from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Turing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.58.
NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. Turing has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $34.43.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWKS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Turing by 210.2% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,804,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,790 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Turing in the third quarter valued at about $25,057,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Turing in the fourth quarter valued at about $614,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Turing in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turing in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.
Turing Company Profile (Get Rating)
Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.
