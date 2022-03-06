Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Given New C$17.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FRHLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.82.

FRHLF opened at $11.75 on Thursday. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average is $9.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0473 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.47%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

