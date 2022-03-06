Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) by 82.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,303 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Allakos were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLK. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 25.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,433,000 after buying an additional 225,146 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 17.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 673,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,353,000 after purchasing an additional 97,928 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 52.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 169,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,960,000 after purchasing an additional 58,351 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 48.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,619,000 after purchasing an additional 51,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 246.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 51,668 shares during the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allakos alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALLK. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.61. Allakos Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $126.80. The firm has a market cap of $279.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.42). Equities analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allakos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.